Minister Hackett hails 'win win' of up to €10,000 for six Laois venues

Minister Pippa Hackett hails 'win win scheme' as grants of up to €10,000 awarded to six venues across Laois.

Minister Hackett congratulated the six venues in Laois and ten in Offaly who received funding under the pilot Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

The scheme was introduced by Minister with responsibility for Culture and Arts, Catherine Martin.

Minister Hackett said: “I am delighted to hear there was a high level of interest in this scheme, which is important for increasing footfall in our towns. This is a win-win scheme – we as audiences get to enjoy events while artists and venues generate income they would not have had otherwise. The local economy benefits.”

“Some events have already been enjoyed by audiences, like the ‘Women In Comedy’ series of comedy evenings on Thursdays in September in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre,” said Minister Hackett.

The Scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues to support diversification and inclusivity in our Night-Time Economy.

The €4 million pilot scheme fund provides 75% of the funding, with applicants required to fund the remaining 25%. A maximum allowable grant of €10,000 per business or venue is available. It is a condition of funding that all artists and performers were paid.

Applications were received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

The Laois recipients were Lilly’s Bar and Kitchen, Seves Bar and Restaurant, Square Bar, Jeremiah Grant Bar and Eatery, After Dark and Ballintubbert Gardens and House.

Minister Hackett added “If you are involved in the night-time economy in your area but missed out on this pilot scheme, Minister Catherin Martin secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 and is currently considering the development of further initiatives. Keep an eye out or contact my office to be kept informed of future schemes.”