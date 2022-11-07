Search

07 Nov 2022

Minister Hackett hails 'win win' of up to €10,000 for six Laois venues

Minister Hackett hails 'win win' of up to €10,000 for six Laois venues

Lilly's Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Nov 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister Pippa Hackett hails 'win win scheme' as grants of up to €10,000 awarded to six venues across Laois. 

Minister Hackett congratulated the six venues in Laois and ten in Offaly who received funding under the pilot Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

The scheme was introduced by Minister with responsibility for Culture and Arts, Catherine Martin.

Minister Hackett said: “I am delighted to hear there was a high level of interest in this scheme, which is important for increasing footfall in our towns. This is a win-win scheme – we as audiences get to enjoy events while artists and venues generate income they would not have had otherwise. The local economy benefits.”

“Some events have already been enjoyed by audiences, like the ‘Women In Comedy’ series of comedy evenings on Thursdays in September in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre,” said Minister Hackett. 

The Scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues to support diversification and inclusivity in our Night-Time Economy. 

The €4 million pilot scheme fund provides 75% of the funding, with applicants required to fund the remaining 25%. A maximum allowable grant of €10,000 per business or venue is available. It is a condition of funding that all artists and performers were paid.

Applications were received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

The Laois recipients were Lilly’s Bar and Kitchen, Seves Bar and Restaurant, Square Bar, Jeremiah Grant Bar and Eatery, After Dark and Ballintubbert Gardens and House.

GAA Clubs urged to check defibrillators after Laois thefts

Minister Hackett added “If you are involved in the night-time economy in your area but missed out on this pilot scheme, Minister Catherin Martin secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 and is currently considering the development of further initiatives. Keep an eye out or contact my office to be kept informed of future schemes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media