Laois school wins another Trinity School of Distinction award

A Laois secondary school is celebrating this week after receiving yet again a high accolade from Trinity College Dublin.

Staff and students in Portlaoise College have been recognised by Trinity College Dublin with a Schools of Distinction Award.

This was conferred by Trinity College in recognition of their efforts to develop a school culture that’s supports innovative approaches to teaching and learning along with the extraordinary work being successfully undertaken by Portlaoise College to draw on their own school and community resources to support educational innovation and change.

Mentoring and Leadership in Learning is fundamental to the whole school culture placing Innovative and student-centered teaching and learning as a priority with teachers leading in a process of reflection, using school data and current research to inform their whole school planning and target setting.

This award scheme supports the development of ‘college-going’ practices and a student-centered, innovative learning environment. Portlaoise College was particularly successful in their Community Mentoring Programme. This involved reaching out to the cohort of parents within the school community and asking them to act as mentors to Third Year students.

Training was provided by Trinity College in the area of mentoring to all the parents that volunteered to participate in the programme.

Jake Byrne is a Transition Year student.

“It was an excellent experience and I learned so much from my mentor. He spoke to me about how to manage my time and how to motivate myself. The meetings I had with my Mentor really helped me prepare me for my Junior Certificate,” he said.

Lisa Keane is Director of Trinity Access.

“We are delighted to recognise the innovative, leadership and community focused work that Portlaoise College has achieved in an extraordinary year. We hope to share the learning from this school with all our other school partners. A warm congratulation from all in Trinity Access for your courageous and creative leadership.”

The Portlaoise College Principal is Noel Daly.

“We are delighted to be winning the School of Distinction award this year from Trinity College. This award recognises the great work of our staff, students and Parents in creating an inclusive student centered school culture that allows innovation to flourish. In Portlaoise College we want to continually push the boundaries to ensure we are getting the very best from each and every one of our students. This award is an example of stakeholders working in partnership to create a school that the whole community can be proud of. Well done everyone,” he said.