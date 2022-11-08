Fees revealed for new Laois Columbarian Wall for cremated ashes

Laois has its first burial wall for cremated remains and the price to buy a slot for deceased loved ones has been finally revealed.

The new Columbarium Walls are in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Portlaoise and were installed by its owners Laois County Council last September.

They are going to charge €1,400 to bereaved people for buying a permanent niche, with 80 spaces available to fill.

Each niche can hold the remains of two individuals.

The council has said they cannot "undercut" any future columbarium walls installed in other graveyards not owned by the council.

Director of Services for burial grounds is Donal O'Sullivan.

"When you work out the cost of the wall, and the cost of facilitating a burial, it is €1,400 for Laois. They can take two burials. It just about covers the costs. Because this could be provided by anybody, somebody else could apply so we can't undercut," he said.