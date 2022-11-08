Busy Laois road in Portlaoise set to close

Laois County Council has announced its intention to temporarily close a busy road in Laois in the coming days.
The Rathleague Road from the Junction with N80 at the Bloomfield Roundabout to the Junction with R426 Sheffield Crossroads in Portlaoise will close daily from Wednesday, November 9 to Friday, November 11 inclusive and on Monday, November 14 between 8am and 6pm.
The closures are taking place in order to facilitate road surfacing works along the stretch of road.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: squinn@laoiscoco.ie wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie or rrsmith@eircom.net
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.