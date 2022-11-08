Search

08 Nov 2022

Residential development with over 200 homes approved in Laois

Housing body Respond has 198 new social and cost rental homes in construction in Louth

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

08 Nov 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has granted planning permission for 214 homes, a 119 bed nursing home and a creche on a nine hectare site. 

The council attached 25 conditions as it granted Salzagold Limited permission to build 190 houses, 24 apartments, a 119 bedroom nursing home and a creche at Graiguecullen in Laois.

The lands are located on a 9.1 hectare site on the western edge of Graiguecullen. The site is to the north by Fruithill Manor and the Castlecomer Road, to the east by Tommy Murphy Park and Springhill Court, there are undeveloped lands to the south and the Carlow Northern Relief Road Extension is to the west. 

The extensive development includes 190 two storey houses and 24 apartments with balconies in eight three storey blocks. The development includes a single storey creche with an internal area of 272 metres squared.

The 119 bedroom two storey nursing home has an area of 5,358 square metres and includes two enclosed courtyards, resident and staff facilities and car parking, internal roads, services infrastructure and bin stores. 

Cycle and pedestrian access will be available to the Castlecomer Road while vehicles can access the site from the Carlow Northern Relief Road Extension.

Above: An drawing of the proposed development

The plans allow for the removal of foundations, roads and associated works from a previously uncompleted development.

Laois in 'bleak' times as council plans record spending to stay afloat for 2023

“Having regard to its nature, extent and location, it is considered that the proposed development would be compliant with the provisions of the Laois County Development Plan 2021-2027 and the Joint Spatial Plan for the Greater Carlow Graiguecullen Urban Area 2012-2018 (extended to 4th November 2022) and with the proper sustainable development of the area,” Laois County Council stated. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media