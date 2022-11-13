Unblocking Laois river 'vital' council told

Recent flooding in the vicinty of the Reary Valley Clonaslee
County hall pledged to clear a river blockage after the work was descried as vital.
Cllr Seamus McDonald tabled a motion at a recent calling on Laois County Council to remove tree from the river at Barkmills near David McEvoy’s house as there is a risk of flooding at this location.
He said it was “vitally important that the work would be done” because of the build up could cause floods.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said maintenance crews would attend to this blockage.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.