15 Nov 2022

Approval for 15 social houses in Laois

Moanbaun Close

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

15 Nov 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Department approval has been granted for 15 new social houses in Mountrath. 

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, confirmed that the Government has today given approval for 15 New Social Houses for Moanbaun Close, Mountrath. 

Laois County Council had submitted a proposal to the Department of Housing in respect of 15 new houses in Moanbaun Close.

“I spoke in person with the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, TD in relation to these houses. I am very pleased that this project has now been given approval by the Department to proceed with the planning and tender stage of this much needed housing project,” said Minister Fleming.

“This is really good news for County Laois and people with a housing need in the area. I look forward to Laois County Council progressing this project as soon as possible.”

The planned houses consist of four three bed two storey homes, seven two bed two storey houses and four two bed bungalows. 

Minister Fleming was unable to give an exact timeline for the delivery of the homes. He said  the houses will now have to go for planning permission and if approved, the project will go to tender for construction.

The 15 houses were mentioned in a recent council monthly report. It also noted a proposal for two more houses at Rushall Mountrath. These proposed houses are both three bed two storey properties. 

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

