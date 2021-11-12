MEMORY LANE DEBS PICTURES: Hollywood style for Heywood Laois debs

The Heywood College Debutantes were sparkling and splendid when photographer Alf Harvey went along to take pictures of the Leaving Certs and their partners for the Leinster Express on the night they celebrated the secondary school graduation in 2008. Tap the NEXT icon to see more pictures.
Minister Humphreys announces Abbeyleix, Co Laois as winner of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town for 2021 with Mary White & Robbie Quinn of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns & Ray Kelly, SuperValu. Pic: Naoise Culhane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.