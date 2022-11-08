MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Laois Christmas sparkle in Portlaoise

There was a great Festive season buzz in Portlaoise in 2013 at the Christmas Lights switch on and the annual Christmas Market in the Laois county town.
Photographer Kevin Byrne was there for the Leinster Express to capture the fun on camera. Tap NEXT or ARRROW to see more pictures from the weekend.
Pictured are Daryl Egan Career Guidance Counsellor, Patricia Cullen Deputy Principal, Jake Byrne, Patrick Travers teacher, Sean O’Neill HSCL, Steve Talbot Parent Mentor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.