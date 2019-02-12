Months of roadworks have begun at a busy N80 junction in a Laois town

Roadworks that will last for months have started at one of the busiest junctions in a Laois town.

The N80 t-junction in Mountmellick beside Glanbia, known locally as Smiths Corner, is unavoidable for heavy trucks and traffic and now drivers will have to face a one way system that will be in place until May.

Pedestrians too will have to contend with closed off sections of footpaths during the works.

The system has been installed from Monday February 11 and it will last until the first week in May.

Laois County Council has engaged construction company THMGroup to dig up the road and paths to underground overhead electrical cables, which will remove all poles from the area.

"This closure will make the traffic route from Glanbia towards Portlaoise closed but will give access from Irishtown to Glanbia. The footpath on the closed side of this works will be closed in sections as work progresses," THMGroup have said in an notice issued to nearby businesses.

"These works are to provide services for undergrounding of overhead electrical cables. It includes road crossings, footpath excavations and connections to houses as this will eliminate overhead cables and all ESB poles on footpath. These works will also provide an upgraded public lighting system on this route," the company said.