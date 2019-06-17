Disruption expected for Laois Kilkenny traffic

Laois and Kilkenny motorists can expect disruption and possible traffic delays due to the partial closure of a busy road through Durrow village.

Laois County Council is to partially close a section of the N77 from Monday, June 17 to Friday, July 12.

The council says the N77 Mary St will be closed to northbound traffic heading in the direction of Portlaoise and Abbeyleix but will remain open southbound traffic in the Ballyragget and Kilkenny direction.

All traffic coming from Kilkenny will be required to follow the detour from Carrigan St along Chapel St and back onto Patrick St/N77.

The council says that any traffic wishing to enter any shops, houses, will have to follow the detour to follow the one-way system. This will be in effect from Monday, June 17. This lane closure will take place from 8 am until 7 pm each day. There will be a diversion route in place at this time.

The council says upgrading and future proofing of the street lighting is being carried out on Mary St.

Any objections or observations shall be emailed to tmadden@laoiscoco.ie or fnasiem@laoiscoco.ie