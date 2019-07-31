Driver's luck runs out as Gardaí spot Lotto scratch card in place of insurance disc

A motorist stopped by Gardaí in Carlow is facing a court appearance after it turned out the van's insurance disk was not what it seemed.

In fact, it was a Lotto scratch card and not even a winning one. And to add to the losing streak, the motorist's tax was out of date since February of 2018.

Gardaí said, "The driver picked an unlucky scratch card! Vehicle seized, court appearance to follow when stopped by Gardaí in Carlow."

