Major road through Laois closed after truck overturns
A busy main road through Laois has been closed after a truck overturned on it.
The N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick is temporarily closed with diversions set up by Laois Gardaí.
A truck carrying logs overturned on the road at around 4.30pm this Monday, September 13.
The driver was taken by ambulance to hospital but is understood not to have suffered serious injury, and is being treated for shock.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, because the logs will have to be cleared away.
It is the main road to Tullamore used by traffic travelling between the south east and the west of Ireland.