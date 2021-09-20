Leading car brand Opel set for new Laois dealership in Portlaoise

Leading car brand Opel is set to make a return to Portlaoise with confirmation that Opel Ireland has appointed Cummins Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network.

As part of the announcement the appointment sees the return of the Opel franchise to Laois and the announcement of a major new Opel state-of-the-art showroom development on the Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, due for completion this November.

Dealer Principal, Michael Cummins and his wife, Aimee Cummins, will head the operation.

Operating in the automotive trade for over 20 years, Michael Cummins began his motoring career as an apprentice mechanic from the young age of 17. He started his own business in Portlaoise 12 years ago, building a successful dealership at Cummins Motor Group.

Aimee Cummins has a banking background, is a member of the Institute of Banking and holds a number of finance qualifications. A qualified financial advisor, Aimee has spent 10 years in the motor industry.

Speaking of the appointment, James Brooks, Managing Director of Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland said: "The appointment of Cummins Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network sees a welcome return for us to County Laois, strategically an important county we have been absent from for some years, as we seek to further increase our national passenger car and light commercial vehicle market share. I warmly welcome Michael and Aimee and their team to the Opel Dealer Network and I wish them every success with the Opel brand. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and I thank them both for their commitment and investment in the Opel brand."

Michael Cummins, Dealer Principal, said: "We are delighted to join the Opel Dealer Network and thrilled to bring the trusted Opel brand back to Laois. I am fiercely proud of our reputation, which has seen us grow steadily over the years to the strong business we are today. Our hard work and determination have led us to the Opel franchise appointment and we very much look forward to providing our customers with a full offering of Opel passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales, services and parts."

He continued: "As Opel continues to grow in strength we are very excited about its rapidly increasing electric range and new products such as the new Grandland, the new Astra, the new Combo-e and the new Movano range. Indeed, Opel will market one of the youngest, freshest ranges on the market in 2022. We will welcome Laois motorists to our new showroom this November."

Lewis Garage on the Mountrath Road was the last Opel dealer in Portlaoise.