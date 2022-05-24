Drivers complain about Laois school speed ramp

Drivers are complaining about a speed ramp outside a Laois school.

The traffic calming ramp is in the middle of Ballinakill, near the national school.

Their complaints about the ramp hitting the underside of cars were raised at the Portlaoise Municipal District May meeting.

Cllr Barry Walsh tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to review the height of the ramp.

"I have had a couple of complaints about the bottom of cars rubbing off the ramp. It did appear quite severe," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird agreed.

"You have to stop to go over it. If you don't know and you hit it, you'll know," he said.

Cathaoirleach of the district is Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"The ramp was introduced by the school's parents association. It certainly has slowed traffic," he said.

Cllr Walsh's motion said that the ramp is on the Abbeyleix side of the town, just before the swimming pool junction.

"The height of the ramp appears to be more severe than the other ramps further down the street. In addition there is inadequate warning and lighting approaching the ramp. Can flashing beacons be installed at the ramp also?" he asked.

In reply, engineer Wes Wilkinson said the ramp met standards.

"I will make myself available to meet Cllr Walsh on site. The traffic calming ramp at this location meets the current standards and advanced warning signage and road markings have been in place since the time the ramp was originally installed," he said.