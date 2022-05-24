Search

24 May 2022

Drivers complain about Laois school speed ramp

Drivers complain about Laois school speed ramp

The traffic calming ramp in Ballinakill village

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 May 2022 9:23 PM

Drivers are complaining about a speed ramp outside a Laois school.

The traffic calming ramp is in the middle of Ballinakill, near the national school.

Their complaints about the ramp hitting the underside of cars were raised at the Portlaoise Municipal District May meeting.

Cllr Barry Walsh tabled a motion asking Laois County Council to review the height of the ramp.

"I have had a couple of complaints about the bottom of cars rubbing off the ramp. It did appear quite severe," he said.

Cllr Willie Aird agreed.

"You have to stop to go over it. If you don't know and you hit it, you'll know," he said.

Cathaoirleach of the district is Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"The ramp was introduced by the school's parents association. It certainly has slowed traffic," he said.

Cllr Walsh's motion said that the ramp is on the Abbeyleix side of the town, just before the swimming pool junction.

"The height of the ramp appears to be more severe than the other ramps further down the street. In addition there is inadequate warning and lighting approaching the ramp. Can flashing beacons be installed at the ramp also?" he asked. 

New principal announced for Laois secondary school

In reply, engineer Wes Wilkinson said the ramp met standards.

"I will make myself available to meet Cllr Walsh on site. The traffic calming ramp at this location meets the current standards and advanced warning signage and road markings have been in place since the time the ramp was originally installed," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media