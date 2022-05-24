Search

24 May 2022

New principal announced for Laois secondary school

Pupils at Dunamase College Coláiste Dhún Másc

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 May 2022 2:00 PM

A Laois secondary school has a new principal, announced by its patron, the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

Dunamase College Coláiste Dhún Másc, was led since its foundation in 2017 by principal Aoife Elster, who departed her position at the end of the school year in 2021. Teacher Clár Nic Ghearailt has been serving as acting principal.

This Wednesday May 24, the LOETB announced a permanent replacement.

"We are delighted to announce this morning, the appointment of Dympna Kelly as the new principal of Dunamase College."

"Dympna is currently deputy principal in Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy, Co Kildare having taken up that position in 2017. Prior to that Dympna held a number of middle leadership positions in the school as well as teaching Irish and Geography for many years.

"She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role in Dunamase College - Coláiste Dhún Másc, including the promotion of effective teaching and learning strategies, student support, progressive school projects and technology enhanced learning.

LOETB’s Director of Schools is Linda Tynan.

“I look forward to supporting Dympna in her new role. She joins an excellent school with a committed and dynamic staff,
placing the students at the centre of their learning to realise their fullest potential,” she said.

Joe Cunningham, Chief Executive at LOETB, congratulated Dympna on her new appointment.

“Dympna joins the school at an exciting stage in its development. The school has experienced significant growth since it first opened to students in 2017 and has consistently delivered quality learning experiences for all students. It also offers increased choice for parents and students at post-primary level,” he said.

Dunamase College Coláiste Dhún Másc is one of nine Post-Primary Schools under the patronage of LOETB.

It is an English-medium, coeducational, multidenominational school which includes an Aonad Lán-Gaeilge, where students can study all subjects through Irish.  

The school is currently based in Portlaoise town centre, and work has commenced on the new €24.5million 1,000 pupil school which will be located on the Timahoe Road.

