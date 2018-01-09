Teenage driver back in court in connection with N7 chase crash

A 16-year-old schoolboy appeared again at Athy District Court earlier today, charged in connection with a collision on the N7 at Johnstown on December 28.

The young male, from Tallaght, cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age. He was initially brought before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Friday, December 29, charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance and the possession of an article with the intent to commit burglary.

He had been remanded on bail, under strict conditions that he keep the peace, provide gardai with a mobile phone number that is accessible all the time and signs on every day at Tallaght Garda Station between 4pm and 6pm. He must also adhere to a curfew of 9pm to 8am daily and must not drive any vehicle that requires a licence.

A further condition was added at Athy Court today that the boy attend school.

He was remanded on continuing bail to the sitting of Naas District Court on Thursday, January 18, for DPP instructions.

The defendant attended court in Athy today, accompanied by his father.

When his barrister Gerard Kennedy queried whether the boy needed to attend court on the next date, due to school, Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated he must attend. “The allegations are very serious,” he said.

At the December 29 court sitting, garda evidence was given that four young men in a vehicle stopped for an unmarked garda car with flashing sirens. As gardai approached, they drove off. They were then involved in a road traffic accident and one of the youths was injured. The other three fled the scene on foot and were later apprehended following a search of the area.

See also: Gardai appeal for information on serious crash on the N7