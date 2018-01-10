Irish Rail warned by train unions after mentor plan roundly rejected

Train drivers have overwhelmingly rejected a recommendation that they mentor new colleagues and their union has warned Irish Rail not to forced through the change.

More than 90% the National Bus and Rail Workers Union members rejected Labour Court proposal on past productivity and driver training. The NBRU General Secretary is Dermot O’Leary.

“Our members have rejected the Recommendation which was designed to facilitate a move from the currently agreed voluntarist system of training new drivers, to one where it would become compulsory for all train drivers to mentor new colleagues.

"There has been quite an amount of dissatisfaction among drivers over recent times, not least because of the anti-worker agenda being pursued by the senior management team at Irish Rail. The recent debacle around the Labour Court awarded ‘Goodwill Voucher’ its restriction to one outlet and the application process for it is systematic of this anti frontline worker approach.

“Train drivers have been attempting to improve their terms and conditions, relative to their counterparts in Northern Ireland and the UK for a number of years, each time that there has been a sign of any potential progress it has been met with resistance by the CEO of Irish Rail.

"The onus is now on both sides to reflect and consider the result of this ballot (93% against); any unilateral attempt by Irish Rail to force the issue may result in a negative reaction from those who have voted to reject the compulsory element of training,” he said.