Witness and dashcam appeal to fatal M7 Dublin Limerick fatal motorway crash made by Gardaí

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which forced the closure of part of the Dublin to Limerick M7 motorway and led to traffic delays.

Gardaí are appealing for any people travelling on the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick on the afternoon of 16th January 2018, in particular travelling between Nenagh and Limerick around 2pm when the crash happened

Gardaí wish for any motorists travelling that route that had a Dashcam in use to contact them. The collision occurred on the Nenagh side of the Birdhill service station which is approximately 1km from Exit 27.

A man in his 70s has been fatally injured and two other people have been brought by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The southbound lanes of the motorway between junctions 26 (Nenagh) and 27 (Birdhill) was expected to remain closed to traffic overnight.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450 or the Garda Confidential Helpline 1800 666 111.