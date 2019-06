Members of the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club are getting revved up for the upcoming is holding its annual road run.

The club says visitors and spectators welcome to come along on Sunday, June 23 to support the event which raises funds for local charities.

Now in its 9th year, the run starts at 2 pm at the Community Hall, Ballyfin.

For queries or information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481.