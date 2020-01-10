New car registrations finish down 6.8% in annual figures released by SIMI

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has issued the total new vehicle registrations statistics for 2019.

Total new car registrations for 2019, finished at 117,100 6.8% down on 2018 (125,671).

In Laois the figures are:

1,342 new units compared to 1,508 in 2018 representing a decline of 11.01%. The market share in 2019 was 1.15% and was 1.2% in 2018

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2019 saw a marginal decrease of 0.4% (25,350) compared to 2018 (25,447). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 2.5% (2,654) in comparison to 2018 (2,590).

Imported Used Cars have reach record numbers for a second year. 113,926 used imports were registered an increase of 13.1% surpassing the total for 2018 (100,755).

3,444 new electric cars were registered in 2019 in comparison to 1,233 in 2018.

Other stats of note show a changing market place in 2019. Diesel accounted for 47%, Petrol 41%, Hybrid 9%, Electric 3%, and Plug-In Hybrid 1%. Diesel remains the most popular engine type, while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid gained market share in 2019.

Manual transmissions (67%) continue to dominate with automatic transmissions (33%) gaining in popularity. Automatic transmissions saw a 22% increase in 2019 while manuals declined by 17%.

The hatchback is Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2019. While grey remains the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past four years.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said

“ 2019 was a disappointing year for new car sales in Ireland. This decline is in part is attributable to the record levels of used imports, which for a second consecutive year exceeded 100,000, having a dampening impact on new car sales. 2020 marks the start of the new 201 sales period with the Industry firmly focused on January and on the first quarter which is the key selling period.

“The new car market continues to be hugely competitive with generous incentives to buy a new car across all brands and all market segments.

“For consumers looking to change their car this year new or used, SIMI’s advice is to shop around and look to buy from your local dealer.

“They not only provide great value to the customer, but also support both employment and economic activity in their own communities.”