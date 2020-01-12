Motorists hit by new NOX tax on diesel cars as new car sales fell in 2019

I am all for protecting the climate, re cycling and being responsible in the way in which we impact our environment.

However I really feel we are in an era of “Climate hysteria” right now and our government are jumping on the bandwagon with more carbon taxes and now from January 1st of this year a new NOx tax on top of VRT on diesel cars.

This will add considerably to the cost of a diesel car, the very cars the government encouraged us all to buy due their lower emissions!

It seems the motorist is an easy target.

So why do we not complain?

If you sit back and take it, you the motorist will continue to be the target of more taxes.

Pushing EV’s on motorists is not the solution particularly when you consider the lack of a changing infrastructure.

In addition the actual carbon footprint of an EV is equal to and sometimes greater than a vehicle with a combustion engine. Fact!

Furthermore the questionable mining of the materials needed for the manufacture of the batteries (a finite resource like oil), the alleged damage done in these often poor countries where the materials are mined such as river pollution, de forestation and indeed humanitarian issues regarding the meagre wages paid to these often very poor workers.

Not to mention battery disposal which has not yet been figured out.

Where is the discussion about that? EV’s are simply not as “green” as some would like you to believe.

2019 saw new cars sales in Ireland fall by 6.8% to 117,031 units no doubt impacted by jitters about Brexit and the importation of over 100,000 used vehicles.

Motor industry pundits predict new car sales for this year to be around 120,000.

It will be very interesting to see how the changing tax on diesel cars will impact diesel sales. Last year diesel’s accounted for 47% of new car sales

The sale of hybrids and EV’s is slowly increasing but very slowly indeed with only about 3,400 EV’s sold last year.

It's predicted that for 2020 we will still see diesel and petrol cars probably accounting for 85% of new car sales.

So don’t worry about the scaremongering. Diesel and petrol cars will be here for a long time yet.

Interestingly Irish motorists are now buying the higher specification cars rather than the less expensive “entry trim model”.

The reason for this is that with the advent of so many ways to finance a car it may only add a few euro per month to the repayments and therefore buyers feel its worthwhile to go for the higher specification model.

In addition we are seeing a trend towards greater sales of auto gearbox cars over the traditional manual gearbox. Over the last three years sales of automatic cars has grown by 55%.

With so many motorists living in populated urban areas the auto gearbox takes some of the labour of driving in heavy traffic.

So before you choose your next new car remember to look at all your options, diesel, petrol and hybrid or EV.