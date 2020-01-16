Commuter chaos as farmers protest hits the M50 in Dublin
Gardaí have warned that due to the ongoing large scale protest by members of the farming sector, traffic delays are now being experienced on the M50 southbound leaving the Port Tunnel.
Delays are still on the North wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road and East Wall.
Motorists are being advised to use other routes.
#farmersprotest takes to O'Connell St today #IndividualFarmersofIreland pic.twitter.com/gQpDIgvHZS— Karen O'Malley (@karenomalley) January 15, 2020
