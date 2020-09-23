Unmissable and exclusive new offers on quality used cars from Renault SELECTION at Joe Mallon Motors

Joe Mallon Motors, an approved Renault SELECTION dealer, has announced unmissable offers on used Renault and Dacia cars for September and October.

Through the Renault SELECTION programme, Renault Bank has over €10 million available to lend this September.

With these offers, customers can avail of:

- Savings over €1,500 in interest vs high street banks

- 4.9% APR HP/PCP

- Minimum 2 Years’ Manufacturer’s Warranty + Roadside Assistance

This finance rate is available on all Renault SELECTION used stock at Joe Mallon Motors and offers a highly attractive 4.9% APR HP offer over five years, saving customers up to €1,500 in interest compared to high street banks.

The low 4.9% APR is also available on Renault’s PCP product. PCP provides a low monthly payment with a low deposit and guarantees a minimum future value on the car at the end of the 2, 3 or 4-year term, providing reassurance and certainty for customers.

This offer provides real value and savings to customers purchasing a highly affordable used Renault or Dacia model, while the proven Renault SELECTION programme offers industry-leading peace of mind and reassurance.

Renault SELECTION cars come with a full certified vehicle history check with every used car prepared to a unique “Buy Today – Drive Today” standard. This ensures customers receive only the highest-quality product, and when a customer purchases a used car, it’s ready to go to its new home the same day.

To demonstrate Renault Group’s confidence in the vehicles it sells, Joe Mallon Motors will exchange a vehicle purchased under the programme for one of a similar value (within 30 days or 1,000 kilometres from date of delivery) should an irreparable fault occur.

A Renault SELECTION Sales Event will take place at Joe Mallon Motors for two weeks from Monday 14th – Saturday 26th September. This is an appointment-based sales event.

These offers are available now until 31st October 2020, for more details on the Renault SELECTION programme, check out joemallonmotors.ie