Expect delays today driving through Mountmellick, Laois on the N80 road, with the partial closure of the main road to do emergency works.

The Irishtown road in Mountmellick is partially closed from 8am to 6pm by Laois County Council.

The council is using stop-go boards to control traffic from the Esker Gate estate on the Portlaoise road.

They are carrying out emergency gully works.