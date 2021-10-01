REVEALED: The Top 5 James Bond cars of all-time
Carzone, Ireland’s ultimate motoring marketplace, has put together a list of the Top 5 James Bond Cars of all time.
TAP NEXT/PREV BUTTONS ABOVE TO SEE THE TOP 5
NO. 5 - Toyota 2000GT Roadster
Films: You Only Live Twice
Originally set to be a hard top, the Toyota 2000GT had to be converted in order to accommodate Sean Connery’s height. This car was cool before it became a Bond car, but the spy film series found a rather unique place in the Japanese sports car’s history.