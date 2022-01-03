New Renault Arkana aims to attract buyers

SUVs are all the rage these days.

However, the Crossover as it has become to be known has grown in popularity too as it is a kind of mix between an SUV and a saloon.

Then we have the likes of the coupe crossover which has been generally limited to cars like the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE for example. Renault see a gap in the market for them here but at a more affordable level than the coupe crossovers offered by BMW and Mercedes for example.

The new car is called the Arkana.

It's new to Europe and to us here but has actually been available predominantly in South Korea and Russia where it has had strong sales. Prices start at €30,340 with three trim levels, Iconic, S as tested here and RS Line.



So has It Any Street Cred?

Overall it's a good looking car from most angles but I am not so comfortable with the rear view as the car looks rather high and ungainly at the back.

Nevertheless the coupe like lines do give it a distinctive appearance and my test car the S model came with rather nice alloys and a black roof which set off the Glacier White paintwork very nicely.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is very nicely finished with plenty of soft touch materials, deviated stitching on the seats and a comprehensive suite of standard safety and comfort equipment.

The high driving position does give a commanding view of the road and the digital instrument layout is clearly and logically laid out.

The Arkana offers drivers a comprehensive suite of advanced technology features enhancing every aspect of driving including cruise control with speed limiter, Hill Start Assist , Automatic lights and windscreen wipers, Display - digital speedometer, Electric front and rear windows, Renault’s EASY LINK 7” multimedia system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, rear view camera and parking sensors, and even a hands free keycard giving auto lock and auto open as well as keyless start.

There is more but too much to list here!

There is good head and legroom both front and rear, but like most cars in this class the new Arkana sits four much more comfortably than five.

The boot which is accessed via the large rear tailgate is ample and of course the rear seats fold down to create even more space.

What’s under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by the TCe 140 Mild Hybrid petrol which drives the front wheels through an auto gearbox.

This 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol performs quite well but is no ball of fire.

It is frugal though burning just 5.9 litres per 100km of petrol over some 500km of varied test conditions.

There is also a plug in hybrid version.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The suspension set-up is primarily for comfort and in that it certainly delivers. Road imperfections and bumps are all well dampened out and absorbed without a hint of drama.

The handling is also good though you will get more body roll in corners than in a conventional hatchback due to it’s higher stance.

Levels of refinement are high with wind, road and tyre noise all very well suppressed.

So What’s the Verdict?

The new Arkana is an appealing car.

It's a nice place in which to travel and there is a comprehensive specification list, it drives well, has a reasonable degree of versatility and is well priced.

I can see the new Arkana going popularity quite quickly here too. Renault offer a 5 year warranty and some very competitive finance packages. Well worth considering! The S version tested costs €31,490.