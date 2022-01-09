LAOIS MOTORING: Opel announce Astra Sports Tourer

Opel announced their all new Astra model back in September and now their are showcasing the new Astra Sports Tourer.

While here in Ireland estate models are not as popular as SUV’s in Europe estate cars still make up a large proportion of cars sold.

First impressions of the new Astra Sports Tourer are of an attractive looking estate with a truly modern new interior. As we have come to expect nowadays the range will include a plug-in hybrid and both petrol and dies power plants.

Practicality is to the fore with the new Astra Sports Tourer, boasting more than 608 litres of storage space with the rear seats in place and 1,634 litres when folded down. There hybrid models do loose a bit of that space to batteries nevertheless the PHEV will still offer up to 1574 litres of loadspace.

The new interior is in my opinion a huge leap forward bringing the new Astra range bang up to date. Drivers are offered a fully digital “Pure panel” display for driver functions and combined with a touch screen the whole unit blends nicely into the new interior. I am happy to note Opel have kept a few switches for the most used functions!

The new range will hit our shores in summer 2022.