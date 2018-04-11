What's on

Laois Pieta House Darkness Into Light early bird registration ends tonight

Registration is open for Darkness Into Light Laois and today, Wednesday is the last day for Early Bird Registration. 

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. This year it takes place on Saturday, May 12 around 04:00am.