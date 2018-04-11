What's on
Laois Pieta House Darkness Into Light early bird registration ends tonight
Have you signed up yet?
Pieta House Darkness Into Light 2018 early bird registration ends tonight
Registration is open for Darkness Into Light Laois and today, Wednesday is the last day for Early Bird Registration.
Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. This year it takes place on Saturday, May 12 around 04:00am.
Morning all, last chance to get Early Bird rate, closing at midnight! Join us on May 12th for Darkness into light Mountmellick. You can register at https://t.co/BtOaHW6lI4 @PietaHouse #DIL2018— DIL LAOIS (@dillaois27) April 11, 2018
Early bird registration costs €20 which goes towards helping Pieta House provide its services to people dealing with self harm and suicide.
Two official Darkness Into Light walks are held in Laois. People travel from all over the county to join in the 5k early morning walk in Mountmellick and Rathdowney.
The walks are held in communities all across the world at over 180 venues across 4 continents.
The Mountmellick Darkness into Light event raised €31,000 for Pieta House in 2017.
The walk/run which took place on May 6, saw 2,000 people come together and complete 5km around the town at four o’clock in the morning, arriving to the finish line at the GAA pitch in Acragar as the dawn was breaking.
The event is now in it’s sixth year in Mountmellick thanks to organisers Susan and John Nelson and the committee.
The event promises to be even bigger this year as the event continues to gain momentum across the world.
Go to the DIL website to register.
