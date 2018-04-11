Laois Pieta House Darkness Into Light early bird registration ends tonight

Registration is open for Darkness Into Light Laois and today, Wednesday is the last day for Early Bird Registration.

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. This year it takes place on Saturday, May 12 around 04:00am.

Morning all, last chance to get Early Bird rate, closing at midnight! Join us on May 12th for Darkness into light Mountmellick. You can register at https://t.co/BtOaHW6lI4 @PietaHouse #DIL2018 — DIL LAOIS (@dillaois27) April 11, 2018

Early bird registration costs €20 which goes towards helping Pieta House provide its services to people dealing with self harm and suicide.

Two official Darkness Into Light walks are held in Laois. People travel from all over the county to join in the 5k early morning walk in Mountmellick and Rathdowney.

The walks are held in communities all across the world at over 180 venues across 4 continents.

The Mountmellick Darkness into Light event raised €31,000 for Pieta House in 2017.