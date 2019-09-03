Free Market national architecture tour arrives in Laois town

Mountmellick residents are invited to take part in events this week as part of a major architectural exhibition featuring their town.

Mountmellick was featured as a market town by the Irish team in a world exhibition, the Venice Architecture Biennale last year.

This Thursday September 5 the exhibition opens in O'Connell square with a host of exciting side events planned.

It will be launched on 6pm at an outdoor event in the square, with opening comments by nationally renowned Laois poet Pat Boran and all are welcome.

The ‘Free Market’ pavilion exhibits until September 7, with three days of tours, talks, and workshops.

On Friday September 6 at 6.30pm, the ‘Free Market’ team, including Heath native architect Miriam Delaney, will present a free public lecture with Cork Architect Guila Vallone at the Balcony Theatre, Mountmellick.

They will describe their ‘Free Market’ project, and also Cork Co Council’s award-winning public realm rejuvenation of Clonakilty.

There will be an accompanying exhibition of drawings, models and photographs in O’Connell House and in shop windows around Mountmellick.

Visitors are invited to take part in free events aimed to stimulate debate and conversations on the future of our small towns, particularly their public realm and market squares.

They can join in guided walking tours, attend a talk, contribute to Vox Pop recording sessions, and for younger townies there is a special Townie Scavenger Hunt.

This exhibition includes original architectural drawings and models from describing both the historic and contemporary conditions of towns across Ireland.

Recently taken documentary and aerial photography (specially commissioned by ‘Free Market’) will be shown alongside historic photography. There will also be audio interviews, stories and sound recordings.

The ‘Free Market’ team will be on hand to chat and learn about Mountmellick, as they continue to gather experiences, thoughts and ambitions for towns on each stop of the National Tour journey.

Mountmellick is the third stop on the ‘Free Market’ National Tour. More information can be found at www.freemarket.ie