Atmospheric Christmas carol service at Mountmellick church

An atmospheric break from all the festive madness awaits in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick this Sunday evening.

The talented St Joseph's Sunday Choir will hold their annual carol service, at 7pm in the Catholic church on December 22.

The group will sing a large selection of traditional carols including Away in a Manger, Silent Night, Adeste Fideles and All Through the Night, singing in two and three part harmonies.

They are under the direction of Audrey Whelan, who is also the organist.

Worldwide favourite Christmas poem 'Twas the night before Christmas' will be recited, as well as the story of the First Christmas.

Rehearsals have been underway for several weeks by the choir who are hoping to sing to a large audience in the church which is bedecked in Christmas flora. The event is free.