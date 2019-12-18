Yarn Bombing Mountmellick Christmas tree lights up government HQ

A Laois crafted Christmas Tree made from wool has been chosen for the entrance of the Department of Culture, Heritage & Gaeltacht offices in Dublin this Christmas.

The office requested a loan of the tree, created by Yarn Bombing Mountmellick for their public installation last summer.

The tree is made of over 500 squares of crochet created by Kerry woman Mary Sheehy who commutes through Mountmellick regularly and was so impressed by the local group's fun artworks that she offered to help out. It was put together by ladies from the craft group. Read that story here.

Laois/Offaly TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan, helped to unveil the tree in its temporary Christmas home this week, along with Minister Josepha Madigan, Minister Heather Humphreys and Mary Sheehy herself (below with Minister Flanagan).

Minister Flanagan is a Mountmellick native.

“For the past number of years, the Yarnbombers have been known for the cascading the town of Mountmellick in brightly-coloured knitted and crochet creations. After their display at the National Ploughing Championships, I was delighted that the groups work was recognised and the Christmas Tree was put on display in a Government Department for all to see.

“I was especially delighted to meet with honorary member Mary Sheehy who is responsible for crocheting all 500 squares on the tree. While there, I took the opportunity to discuss the history of the Mountmellick Christmas Tree, which stands in O’Connell Square, with my colleagues recalling many fond memories of the Tree when I was growing up.” he said.

The yarn bombers are thrilled at further recognition of their work.

"Our tree had some very special visitors today. Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister Charlie Flanagan, Minister Josepha Madigan, Director of Creative Irl Tania Banotti, and Ard Rúnaí of the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Katherine Licken came to see it in all its yarny glory.

"However, the V.I.P. amongst all of the visitors today was our honorary member & granny square queen, Mary Sheehy! Thanks Mary for representing the bombers when we couldn’t make it. You had a few tractors to contend with we know, but you got there. You’re some woman for one woman!!!

"Thanks also to everyone at the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht for taking our tree to your hearts. Putting Mountmellick on the map makes us very happy," the group posted on their Facebook page.