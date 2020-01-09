Christmas bottles and cans dumped at Laois bring bank

A huge amount of bottles and cans were dumped at a Laois recycling centre in Mountmellick since Christmas.

Former Mountmellick town councillor and Tidy Towns member Bobby Delaney posted this photo on Wednesday morning January 8 of the bring bank in the Connolly Street shopping complex.

"Who is to blame for this. The complex containing Supervalu and the primary care building are always maintained to very high standard," he said.

It sparked a range of comments from the public disagreeing with dumping but saying there should be more collections over Christmas.

"Been like that over a week now, how often are they emptied? Obviously people should have taken there recycling back home if they were full but the council should have had collections organised for immediately after the holidays" said Naomi Smith.

"Its disgraceful, I heard of a person who left a box of bottles on top of the banks & got €150 fine a couple of days later, here's hoping all these other people get the same fines!It's up to individuals to find a bank to fit the waste!" Mary Coss commented.

The site was cleared within a day, as a photo posted by Jason Kelly shows this Thursday morning January 9.