03/08/2021

River clearances starting in Mountmellick to prevent floods

The flooded N80 road in Irishtown Mountmellick in 2017. Photo: Denis Byrne

Lynda Kiernan

Work is to begin this August on cleaning out silt and vegetation from the River Owenass and River Barrow near Mountmellick.

The river Barrow is undergoing maintenance works from the Borness Bridge to Garryhinch Bridge. This will include removal of trees and vegetation. Work started on July 26. 

The Owenass will be cleared of silt and vegetation above the water line, downstream of Mountmellick towards the Portarlington direction.

Mountmellick drains are also going to be cleared out ahead of the autumn. 

The works must be completed by the end of September to comply with environmental constraints.

It will be four years in November since the town was badly hit by floods that affected some 100 properties and shut down the main street  to N80 traffic. Construction work on multi million euro flood defences is set to start in 2023 to be completed by 2025.

The projects are part of a wider programme across Laois that will take place over August and September, focusing on the Erkina, the Barrow, the Triogue, the Timogue, the Stradbally and the Doublas rivers, as well as Ballymanus Bridge.

