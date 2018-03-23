Spring into Springfield menswear at Shaw's Department Store

Shaws Department Stores is delighted to announce the recent arrival of the Springfield Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Springfield Menswear is available in Ireland exclusively at selected Shaws stores – including Athy, Ballina, Carlow, Drogheda, Dun Laoghaire, Dungarvan, Fermoy, Portlaoise, Limerick, Tralee, Waterford and Wexford.

A vibrant, European menswear brand noted for its casual everyday clothes, the Springfield Spring/Summer ‘18 range has been developed by a team of fashion industry experts and incorporates contemporary trends with an urban style, combining high quality fabrics and new fits with fantastic value for money.

The new Springfield range offers casual looks with a range of items including jeans and sweatshirts in key bright tones and a summery essence, ensuring that Springfield is the “must have” men’s fashion brand of the season.

