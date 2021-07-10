IN PICTUTES: Delight, relief and raw emotion as Laois defy the odds to avoid championship relegation

Laois hurlers got their first win of the year on Saturday as they got the better of Antrim in the All Ireland qualifiers/Relegation playoff. With the losers sent through the trap door to the Joe McDonagh cup for 2022, the stakes were high and Laois delivered when it mattered most.
Take a look through the range of emotive shots taken by Sportsfile photographer Seb Daly.
