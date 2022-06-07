IN PICTURES: Historic family fun at the Timahoe Heritage Festival

A Laois town celebrated it's Viking and monastic heritage last weekend with a brilliant family friendly festival.
Timahoe which is said to have the finest monastic round tower in Ireland, centred a whole weekend of fun, areological digs and battle renactments around the tower in the village green.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to capture a flavour of the fun.
Click on Next below to see more of his great images.
