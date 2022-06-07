IN PICTURES: Future Laois archeologists dig for treasure at Timahoe festival

Laois archeologists of the future got their first taste of unearthing historic treasures, at Timahoe Heritage Festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend.
Big Dig, Bead Making and Coin Striking workshops had kids entranced at the festival, as photographed by Alf Harvey for the Leinster Express.
The workshops were organised by The School of Irish Archaeology and supported by the Heritage Council and Laois County Council during Timahoe Heritage Festival.
See the photos in print in this week's Leinster Express, out now.
