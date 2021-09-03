Ex-Cork keeper Anthony Nash impresses for new club on championship debut

FORMER Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash chipped in with three points from frees as his new club South Liberties eased past Blackrock 4-18 to 0-15 in their Section B Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior hurling championship opening round fixture played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Thursday night.

Nash, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling last December, has joined Liberties from Kanturk this year and he made an instant impact on his senior championship debut for his new club with an assured display.

Liberties led the game 1-7 to 0-3 at the first water break, with Brian Garry netted the winners' opening goal.

'Souths' advantage was then five points at half-time, 1-10 to 0-8.

Liberties tightened their grip on the game when Anthony Nash restarted with another point from a monster free, followed by cousin Barry and Brian Ryan during his minute on the field as a blood sub but they were neutralised by Dawson's free, Daithí Heffernan and Paudie Leahy's huge free.

But, after Byrnes and Dawson swapped frees, disaster again befell the Kilfinane club when Garry collected a long delivery to turn and drive home and Byrnes intercepted the puckout, skinned through the space and blasted to the net to put the Souths out of sight.

The eight point lead lasted to the second water break as Kevin Palmer was met by a further Anthony Nash pointed free and Dawson and Byrnes swapped frees for a 3-16 to 0-14 scoreline.

There was time before the end for Brendan McSweeney to collect a gigantic Barry Nash clearance to turn, run and bury the ball to the Blackrock net.

Liberties are into their 12th season back up senior, while The Rockies are just in their second season back in the top flight after winning the 2019 Premier IHC to end a wait stretching back to 1997.

SCORERS: SOUTH LIBERTIES: Ken Byrnes 1-6 (0-6 frees), Brian Garry 2-1, Barry Cooney 0-4, Brendan McSweeney 1-0, Anthony Nash (3 frees) 0-3, Mike Keane, Barry Nash 0-2 each, Brian Ryan 0-1. BLACKROCK: Dylan Dawson 0-6 (4 frees), Paudie Leahy 0-5 (1 free), Brian Moloney, Jimmy Quilty, Daithí Heffernan, Kevin Palmer 0-1 each.