Irish dad to feature in OnlyFans documentary tonight
Irish OnlyFans creators will appear in a documentary about the controversial online service tonight.
OnlyFans is a subscription-based content sharing platform best known for its sexually explicit content.
The documentary - titled 'OnlyFans: Ireland's X-Rated' - will feature Irish dad Mattie Gilbert who earns five figures a month on the service, as well as Ireland's highest paid female user whose new fortune cost her her relationship and her family.
Join us as we a peek under the covers of the controversial only fans site and find out what's life really like behind the closed doors of Irish creators of OnlyFans content.— Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) September 5, 2021
Only Fans: Ireland's X-Rated, Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One. #OnlyFans #IrelandsXRated pic.twitter.com/SDUAdGIF3d
An attempt was recently made to ban content containing explicit conduct from the site, but both creators and subscribers spoke out against the decision and it was overturned.
You can watch the documentary tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.
