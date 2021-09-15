"We need to find a way of moving on" - Dr Holohan tells Health Committee

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that "we need to find a way of moving on".

He made the comment during the briefing with health officials and TDs this morning in response to the planned disbandment of NPHET in October.

Speaking about the change, Dr Holohan said, "[We need to find a way] to incorporate our response into our public health management."

However, he also said that the trajectory of the disease cannot be predicted with certainty and that reintroduction of any given measure cannot be ruled out.

He stressed the importance of continuing to practice methods to restrict Covid-19 as well as influenza coming into winter.

Speaking about preventative measures, he said, "It's every bit as important now as it was at the beginning of this pandemic."

He was joined by other health officials including the Chair of the State’s vaccine advisory body, Professor Karina Butler, who also advocated for the continued importance of infection prevention control as well as vaccination.

She said that ending the pandemic requires global cooperation and that vaccines are for "the good of all".