16/09/2021

Popular Irish baby shop recalls product over fears of suffocation

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

A popular Irish baby shop is recalling one of its products over fears it could lead to suffocation.

Babycare International Limited is carrying out a voluntary recall of the Tineo Reducteur de lit evolutif baby nest.

Safety issues have been identified, where there is a risk of suffocation when the head of a baby placed in the wrong direction may get trapped in the gap with the bumper part covering his/her mouth and nose, or where the baby making sleep movements towards the side of the nest and his/her nose and mouth are completely covered by the material, or strangulation due to the presence of long cords not bar tacked.

There are approximately 14 affected units in the Republic of Ireland.

If you believe that you have one of these products then you should stop using it immediately, and return the product to Babycare International for a full refund.
Customers can also contact Babycare International customer service with queries at info@babycareshop.ie or by phone at 0404-67913.

