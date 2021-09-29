'Posh Penneys' range coming to Ireland as 'The Primark Edit' lands in stores

'Thanks hun, Penneys' will take on a whole new meaning for Irish fashionistas this autumn/winter, as the clothing retailer's first upmarket capsule collection lands in store.

Ireland's favourite fast-fashion giant - the place to go for snuggly socks, loungewear and brilliant bargain beauty buys - has taken a u-turn and launched a collection of 'affordable investment pieces' called The Primark Edit.

Available globally this month, just seven Irish Penneys outlets which will sell the collection - Newbridge, O'Connell Street, Mary Street, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Swords and Dundrum.

The Primark Edit beige wool blend coat, €60

Penneys says that the pieces - in a move away from disposable buys - can be worn and restyled year after year. The price point of the collection is somewhat higher than for regular Penneys clothing - but it's still on a par with other high-street fashion retailers and won't break the bank.

Dubbed 'Posh Penneys' by one of Ireland's leading fashion journalists, Bairbre Power of the Irish Independent, the range boasts cashmere-blended knitwear at €22; blazers at €30 and matching trousers from €17; the 'perfect white shirt' at €17; leather loafers at €25; wool-blended scarves at €16 and matching beanies at €8.

The range has gorgeous wool-blend coats from €50 to €60 with a classic belted trench at €45.

The Primark Edit beige mac, €45

And for the Penneys faithful, it also has a range of sweatshirts and jogger co-ords made for organic cotton and recycled polyester under the Primark Cares label, along with nightwear and lingerie.

The range comes in size 4 to size 20/2XS to 2XL and its palette is mainly tasteful neutral tones.

The Primark Edit black suit duster, €30, and black suit trousers, €22

The Dublin-based fashion giant's product director Paula Dumont Lopez said: "With The Primark Edit, we have introduced new materials such as cashmere-blended knitwear to some of our classic silhouettes with a focus on timeless design, at an affordable price. Long-lasting, stylish fashion choices should be accessible to everyone."

The Primark Edit mauve sweater and joggers, both €16

The Primark Edit white shirt, €17