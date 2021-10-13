Star Trek icon becomes oldest person to go to space at 90 years old
Star Trek icon William Shatner has become the oldest person to go to space at 90 years old.
He and three crewmates blasted off from Texas in the United States on the Blue Origin craft this afternoon.
The Canadian actor is best known for playing Captain James Kirk in the Original Star Trek television series. He was asked to take part in the mission by Amazon founder and owner of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos.
BREAKING: @WilliamShatner lands back on Earth as the oldest person to ever go to space.— ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2021
Here's his astonished and emotional reaction.
MORE: https://t.co/qCcQeamHmX pic.twitter.com/MAKpOIiKQY
The craft travelled just beyond Earth's atmosphere before landing back in the Texan desert by parachute.
Mr Shatner appeared to be emotional when he landed back on earth and called the experience "unbelievable".
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.