14/10/2021

County by county breakdown of Covid-19 rates as cases increase

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The latest report on the progress of Covid-19 in Ireland from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that cases are rising nationwide with some areas faring better than others.

Some counties are experiencing very high levels of spread with Waterford's 14-day incidence rate standing at 767.8, the highest in the country.

Carlow has the second-highest rate at 748.3. Waterford and Carlow have endured 892 and 426 individual cases respectively over the last 14 days.

Longford and Kerry also have 14-day rates above 600, while Donegal and Monaghan have rates above 500. Kilkenny has the lowest 14-day rate, currently standing at 270.1.

That is well below the climbing national average which now stands at 407.2 per 100,000 of population. 15 counties have an incidence rate below the average as of October 12.

See below a breakdown of cases from seven-day incidence to 14-day incidence and individual cases numbers:

NPHET has warned in the last few days that case numbers are climbing in the community. A meeting will take place next week with NPHET expected to issue advice to government over the lifting of further restrictions as planned on October 22.

