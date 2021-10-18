'I can see you're going on an adventure,' - Creative writing competition for children launches

A nationwide search for Ireland's youngest and most creative authors has launched.

Young children across Ireland are being encouraged to participate in a creative writing competition launched in conjunction with An Post Irish Book Awards.

The task set for Ireland's budding authors, is to create a story inspired by a cartoon drawing of a young girl, Mystic Meg and her crystal ball.

The short story can be no longer than 500 words, and should be inspired by the words; ‘I can see you’re going to have the most amazing adventure...’

Specsavers Ireland is running the competition as part of its sponsorship of the Junior and Senior Irish Children's Book of the Year categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Specsavers Ireland Chairperson Kerril Hickey says: ‘We are delighted to, once again, sponsor the children’s categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards this year as well as launch this fantastic competition.

It is a great opportunity for young authors across Ireland to show their writing talents and be in with the chance of winning a prize for their school. Children have such creative imaginations, so we are very excited to see this year’s entries.’

To enter, you must be aged 14 or younger, and the winner of each category will take home €500 for their school library along with the shortlisted children’s titles for 2021.

Applicants are encouraged to 'use as much creativity and imagination as possible,'

Each short story should have a title and be stapled to the application form. Every application form should have details for both the entrant and their guardian.

All entries should be posted to:

Specsavers Short Story Competition,

c/o WHPR, 6 Ely Place, Dublin 2.

or submit online at www.specsavers.ie/irish-book- awards

Closing Date: 26th November.