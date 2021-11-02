Over €100,000 raised for Irish Cancer Society's 'crucial' night nursing service

A total of €107,000 has been raised for the Irish Cancer Society's night nurse service.

The money was collected after 300 participants from all over Ireland took part in a Night Walk, walking 5km at a location and time of their choosing.

The Night Nurse service provides in-home care during the night for cancer patients who need end-of-life care, as well as offering rest for patients' families.

It's the ninth year the fundraising initiative - organised by Boots - has taken place, with over €2million raised to date.

That's the equivalent of approximately 6000 nights of care for those in need.

CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, thanked organisers and all those who took part for their "generous support".

She said, "Every year there is a huge demand for the Night Nursing service and with a growing number of families choosing to bring family members home to die, this crucial service is needed more than ever before."