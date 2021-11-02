REVEALED: Folk awards shortlist announced

The RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will take place on Tuesday, November 16 in Vicar Street, Dublin, and is aimed at celebrating the best in folk music in Ireland.

RTÉ has announced the shortlist today:

Best Original Folk Track:

Almost – Susan O’Neill

Bread and Wine – Adrian Crowley

Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill

Patsy Cline – Jack O’Rourke

Taking the Wheel – Joshua Burnside and Laura Quirke

Best Traditional Folk Track:

An Bhuatais – Lorcan MacMathúna

Cúirt Bhaile Nua - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Ultan O'Brien

Easter Snow / Sally Gally– Ryan Molloy and Padraig McGovern

I’m a Rover – Ye Vagabonds

My Son Tim – John Francis Fynn

Peggy Gordon – Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire

Best Folk Singer:

John Francis Flynn

Emma Langford

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

Susan O’Neill

Declan O’Rourke



Best Folk Instrumentalist:

Brian Finnegan

Martin Hayes

Ryan Molloy

Caoimhin O’Fearghaill

Alannah Thornburgh



Best Folk Group:

Greenshine

Moxie

The Whileaways

Villagers

Ye Vagabonds

Best Folk Album:

I Would Not Live Always - John Francis Flynn

They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens and Francesca Turrisi

In the Game - Mick Flannery and Susan

Solas an Lae - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien

Where I Should End - Saint Sister

Best Emerging Artist:

Bridín

John Francis Flynn

Dani Larkin

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien

Alannah Thornburgh

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced next week.

Ruth Smith and John Creedon will present the fourth year of the folk awards.

John Creedon said he is 'delighted' to see the awards come back in front of a live audience.

He said: "We've all really missed live music and events, not least the wonderful musicians and artists who will be joining us on the night to celebrate the very best in folk music in Ireland over the past year."

"It will be a great night of music, community, and celebration." added Ruth Smith.

The event will be streamed live on RTÉ Radio 1 and television highlights will be shown on Saturday, November 20 on RTÉ One.

Tickets can be purchased here.