Earlier closing times for bars and restaurants being considered
The Cabinet Committee for Covid-19 is this morning considering the earlier closing of bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spike in numbers of cases in Ireland.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said notice will be given arising from any decisions taken today.
Regular opening hours for bars and restaurants returned on October 22 but that decision could be reversed today, bringing back the 11.30pm close time.
4,570 cases of Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, and as of 8am this morning 614 people were being treated in hospital with the virus with 117 patients being treated in ICU.
Today the Cabinet is also considering a plan that would see Covid certs required for cinemas and theatres, an audience of 50 people are currently allowed in these venues without the requirement of a cert.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.