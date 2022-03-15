Search

15 Mar 2022

Irish animal lovers encouraged to support Ukrainians with pets in ISPCA statement

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 5:02 PM

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has issued advice to Irish animal lovers on how to support Ukrainians and their pets. 

In a statement, the ISPCA condemned Russia's "horrific acts of war" in Ukraine and shared ways to support people with pets in the war-torn country. 

According to the charity, Ireland and other EU member states have temporarily lifted restrictions on the movements of pets, allowing Ukrainians to bring their animals with them when seeking refuge from war. 

The ISPCA stated: "For children especially, their beloved pets are a huge source of comfort when coping with so much trauma and change. The people of Ireland have already shown great solidarity in welcoming these families; extending that welcome to their pets too will help to ease their pain.
 
"Others will have little time when making agonising decisions about what to take with them as they flee. Sadly, some have no choice but to leave their much-loved pets behind. Many animals are also in rescue centres. As the war continues, many more animals will need help, to save them from starvation and injury." 

Eurogroup for Animals, of which the ISPCA is a member, is Europe's leading animal welfare organisation.

It has made a list of animal welfare organisations actively working with groups on the ground in Ukraine and bordering EU countries. 

According to the ISPCA, these groups are providing a range of supports including emergency funding, pet food and veterinary supplies. 

The charity encourages people to share information on the animal welfare organisations with animal-loving family and friends, and to continue to "stand in solidarity and welcome the people of Ukraine and their pets to a warm and safe refuge in our homes and country". 

They stated: "Thank you for standing with the people of Ukraine and their pets and animals. Thank you for caring for all animals with us." 

